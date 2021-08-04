Aquaman 2 Producer Says They Won't Be Cutting Amber Heard

The ongoing divorce proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been ugly from the start. Depp was removed from several projects due to the allegations against him, and fans of Depp have tried to turn those allegations onto Heard as well. There was a loud movement asking for Heard to be removed from the cast of the next Aquaman the same way that Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts series. The Suicide Squad and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran recently did a podcast with Deadline and was asked if anyone on the team ever actually considered removing Heard from the cast.

"I don't think we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure," said Safran. "You gotta do what's best for the movie. We felt that if it's James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was."

The Aquaman producer went on to say that while he knows what is going on on social media, that doesn't mean you should believe it or even do what they want.

"One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes," said Safran, "You have to do what's right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it."

That's an interesting take from someone who works for Warner Bros. since "acceding to their issues" is exactly what they did with Zack Snyder's Justice League, but that's a different discussion. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently filming and has a 2022 release date.

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.