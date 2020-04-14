Mondo Music Release of the Week: Mad Max Fury Road Reissue

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. It's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the reissue of the soundtrack to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Mondo Celebrating Mad Max: Fury Road's 5th Anniversary

Hard to believe that this film is already five years old. This new pressing features artwork by Boneface and a die-cut cover. Two interchangeable inserts are included, one of Mad Max and one of Immortan Joe. The vinyl discs are Fire & Blood and Sand & Watercolored. You can see them all below.

"MAD MAX: FURY ROAD is a modern action masterpiece. Returning to the franchise after almost 30 years Writer/Director George Miller has crafted a new vision of the future, and of his Post Apocalyptic hero Max Rockatansky, this time teaming him up with a group of female refugees in a cross country, relentless chase to escape the evil Warlord who has been imprisoning them all.

The soundtrack's composer Junkie XL utilized the movie's vast landscape to explore a diverse range of musical territory, from beating drums to sweeping strings and electric guitar-driven operatic themes, utilizing nearly 200 instruments. "The score includes almost everything in a composer's arsenal. The instrumentation ranges from big, brutal percussion and an 80-voice choir, with string sections and musical sound design, and everything in between. I used anything I could get my hands on."

This limited edition pressing features original artwork by Boneface and is housed in a die-cut slipcover, with two interchangeable inserts (the titular Max and the film's big bad Immortan Joe)."

Be Ready When it Goes Live

This release sold out when first up for sale. So if you would like a shot at the reissue, you better be ready to go right when it hits the site. Like all Mondo releases, Mad Max will go up at Noon Central on the Mondo site Wednesday.