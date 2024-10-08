Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: fandango, Fandango FanRewards

Fandango Announces New Fanclub For Moviegoers Buying Tickets

Fandango has a new service to earn you rewards when purchasing tickets. You can now sign up for Fandango FanRewards.

Sign up now and enjoy two free tickets with a limited-time offer, plus a free 7-day trial.

Members can earn double rewards by linking accounts with theater programs.

Fandango aims to enhance value and fun, building on its existing free loyalty program.

Fandango announced a new movie ticket membership program called FanRewards. For $9.99 a month, people who join will receive a $10 movie voucher per month, along with waived convenience fees on whatever purchases they make. Other perks, like special ticket bundles and offers, are being planned for the coming months. For a limited time, if you sign up now, you will receive two free tickets for any format as well after a free seven-day trial. "At Fandango, we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to deliver more value, convenience, and fun to moviegoers," said Amanda Norvell, SVP, Direct-to-Consumer Services at Fandango. "To offer even more savings and perks to Fandango customers, the FanClub membership will be additive to our existing free FanRewards program, as well as the benefits earned by linking an account with participating theater rewards programs. It's truly a win-win proposition.". You can sign up here.

Fandango Trying A New Loyalty Program

With Fandango FanClub, members will continue to earn FanRewards, Fandango's free loyalty program which awards account holders with a $5 promo code for every four tickets purchased, which can be used towards a future movie ticket purchase on Fandango or on-demand viewing on Fandango at Home. In addition, FanClub members can double up on their rewards, as they will continue to be able to earn eligible theater points at participating theaters by linking their accounts to those programs.

Like any other movie ticket program, this depends on how often you go to the theater to determine how much you get out of it. At this point, the service is so synonymous with movie ticket buying that it only makes sense for them to try and dominate a ticket loyalty plan. Hopefully, they fare better doing it than other attempts at such programs launched in the last couple of years, as none of them have really lasted.

