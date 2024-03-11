Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: dev patel, monkey man

Monkey Man: New Clip Has Dev Patel Beating Up Bad Guys In A Kitchen

Universal has released a new clip from Dev Patel's Monkey Man, which features a classic kitchen fight. The movie will be released on April 5th.

Article Summary Universal drops a new 'Monkey Man' clip featuring a kitchen brawl starring Dev Patel.

The film marks Dev Patel's directorial debut, promising bone-breaking action sequences.

'Monkey Man' is inspired by the legend of Hanuman, offering a tale of vengeance and courage.

Set for an April 5th theatrical release, the film boasts an impressive international cast.

Monkey Man is a movie that could come out of nowhere next month. It is the big-screen directorial debut of Dev Patel and appears to be one of those bone-breaking action movies where you are cheering with every punch while also wincing with how much that must have hurt. These types of movies have become massive in the last couple of years, with John Wick jumping from a smaller film to a franchise juggernaut thanks to a charismatic lead performance, killer worldbuilding, and fantastic action sequences. Could that be happening again with this film? Let's hope so. Everything we have seen from this film so far has looked extremely promising. Today, we got a new preview, which is a clip of the kitchen fight scene. Who doesn't love a good kitchen fight scene? This is the type of movie that could fall through the cracks next month, so when figuring out what you want to see in April, maybe pencil this one in as a maybe because we need more original IP out there among all of the big franchise films.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

