Universal Drops A New TV Spot For Dev Patel's Monkey Man

Universal dropped a new TV spot for Dev Patel's upcoming revenge/action film Monkey Man tonight and this movie continues to look awesome.

Article Summary Universal unveils a thrilling new 'Monkey Man' TV spot surprise during the Super Bowl.

The ad spotlights rising anticipation for Dev Patel's directorial effort starring himself.

Unexpected Super Bowl ad helps 'Monkey Man' soar beyond the radar into public view.

'Monkey Man', a revenge saga inspired by Hanuman's legend, debuts in theaters April 5.

Well, this was a lovely and unexpected surprise! We knew what the big trailers and teasers that would be released during the Super Bowl would be, but there were a few surprises, and Universal jumped in with both feet to show off pretty much its slate from now until the end of the year. While most eyes will be on films like Wicked or Twisters, Money Man is coming out in April and looks like it could be freaking awesome. It is directed and stars the always amazing Dev Patel, and so far, every single thing we have seen from this movie looks fantastic. We got a new TV spot framed about an elevator, and this is the kind of movie that studios should be giving spots during the Super Bowl. Because before this aired, almost no one knew it was coming out, but the potential audience just grew exponentially. Despicable Me 4 making fun of AI is good, but those films barely need trailers to get people into theaters; films like this need every inch of promo they can get, and it's so good that Universal gave this film some love.

Monkey Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). The film's international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Universal Pictures presents a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media. Monkey Man will be released in theaters on April 5th.

