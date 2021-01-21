Monster Hunter Hits 4K Blu-ray On March 2nd

Those who did not see Monster Hunter in theaters will now have your shot at home. The film will come to 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on March 2nd. The film was delayed a couple of times because of the pandemic, did not perform to what the studio was hoping it would. One wonders why they didn't delay like many other films to 2021, but it is what it is. Then there was this whole controversy, which also did not help things at all. The cast even had to come out and talk about that. No features or specs for the disc have been released yet, but the cover has! You can check out the 4K cover for Monster Hunter down below.

Monster Hunter Should Have Delayed To 2021

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world; the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It hits 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital services on March 2nd.