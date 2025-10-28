Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: miramax, Monster Mash

Monster Mash Animated Film On The Way From Miramax

Miramax has optioned the rights to make an animated film based on the classic Halloween anthem Monster Mash.

The film aims to bring the iconic 1962 song to life as a family-friendly animated musical for all audiences.

Monster Mash remains a Halloween staple, with 500M+ streams and over $1 million in annual royalty earnings.

Family-friendly horror like Monster Mash could be a big hit, joining the ranks of Hotel Transylvania and Wednesday.

Monster Mash has been a staple song on Halloween for decades, and now Miramax is going to capitalize on it. They are producing an animated film based on the song, performed by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, who co-wrote it with Lenny Capizzi. Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman has optioned the rights. He is one of the names behind hits such as Wednesday and The Addams Family animated films at MGM. "For more than 60 years, nothing has said Halloween quite like the 'Monster Mash.' We're thrilled to be entrusted by the Pickett and Capizzi families and to be partnering with Reservoir Media to bring this iconic song to life as an animated musical for all audiences. It's a project that celebrates the fun and spirit of the original — and should become a perennial 'graveyard smash' for years to come." Deadline had the news of the project.

Monster Mash Will Endure Forever

Monster Mash debuted in 1962 and has since been dubbed the biggest Halloween song of all time, having been streamed more than 500 million times and selling countless records over the years. It brings in over $1 million in royalties annually. According to Pickett, they wrote the song in two hours and recorded it in only one take.

My only question is: what took so long for this? This seems like a lay-up for any studio to have produced over the years, and yet nobody has done this? I know that Mad Monster Party exists. But family horror is the one piece of the genre that feels like it is missing, keeping horror from fully taking over the box office. The hits have been there over the years; Hotel Transylvania, Goosebumps, both in theaters and streaming, and yes, The Addams Family films and Wednesday are probably the biggest examples. Gateway horror is what drives young ones to seek out the genre's more adult fare as they get older. Hook 'em while they are young, and they will be fans for life. Monster Mash feels like a home run to me.

