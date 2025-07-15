Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II Is Leaning Into Johnny Cage Being A Movie Star

Warner Bros. is doing some viral marketing for Mortal Kombat II, featuring an in-universe poster for a Johnny Cage film and Cage's IMDB page.

Article Summary Warner Bros. launches viral marketing for Mortal Kombat II, spotlighting Johnny Cage as a movie star.

An in-universe Johnny Cage film poster and a fake IMDB page tease the movie's meta approach to promotion.

The sequel follows the successful 2021 film, with returning cast and new additions like Karl Urban.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set for release on October 24, 2025, with new updates expected as excitement builds.

We're in the heyday of summer, and Warner Bros. is taking its second major victory lap of 2025 with Superman, but some other movies are coming out that could be just as popular for the studio later this year. Mortal Kombat II has been in the works for a while now, but the movie is finally coming out later this year following the successful release of the first film in 2021. We haven't seen that much of the movie yet, four images and a poster so far, but more is likely right around the corner, and the activity on the official social accounts also seems to indicate that. Also, of all the movies in the universe to do viral marketing, we didn't think Mortal Kombat II would be the one, but they are leaning in with the entire concept of Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and his career as an actor. The first poster we got was for an in-universe movie starring Cage, and we got another today.

We also got a look at Johnny's IMDB page thanks to the official Mortal Kombat X/Twitter account.

Is Mortal Kombat 2 Heading For A Flawless Victory?

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program: Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, with Mortal Kombat bringing in $82 million worldwide, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out last year and did very well, but Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a little longer to get going. The film was officially greenlit in June 2022.

We don't know anything about the story at the moment. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid returns to direct, and Jeremy Slater writes the screenplay. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee are set to produce. Mortal Kombat 2 currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

