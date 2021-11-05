My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission: Funimation Releases Clips

My Hero Academia is arguably the best superhero series right now, a successful and popular manga and now one of the most popular anime series in the world. It's a Japanese take on American superhero stories.

Set in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers, and one kid without powers joins a superhero academy determined to be a superhero. Japan's greatest hero, the Superman-like All Might, sees his potential and makes him the inheritor of his powers so he can thrive as a new hero. He's so good-hearted he wins friends, and they learn teamwork and heroism through the power of friendship because manga for kids know it's all about the power of friendship. This is why this series is so successful – it's for kids, not 40-year-old men fixated on tights and insisting on bringing their emotional hang-ups to a genre that was always meant to be for kids in the first place. This is why My Hero Academia has spawned manga spinoffs, an anime series, OVA series, and theatrical movies.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is the 3rd theatrical feature-length anime spinoff of the anime series to come out. The official synopsis goes, "When a sinister organization threatens to wipe out all superhuman powers, the fate of the world is on the line. With two hours until the collapse of civilization, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki manage to work as a team, but there's still one problem. Deku's on the run for murder."

After a thrilling opening weekend at the US box office, Funimation would like to share with you these film clips from My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission!

Todoroki vs. Leviathan | My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Official Clip:

Deku Chases Rody | My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Official Clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGx1Al7-LR0

Official Trailer:

Tickets for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission can be purchased here: https://weareani.me/MHAWHMTickets