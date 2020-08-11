My Spy 2 In The Works From STX And Amazon

My Spy 2 is apparently being explored as a co-production from STX and Amazon. After the film saw many release date changes and shifts in the last year or so, the film was picked up by Amazon in April and released on the Prime streaming service in June. The film was initially supposed to release in August of last year, then again from this past January to March 13th, and then delayed again to April 17th. That would have seen My Spy take the date Trolls World Tour abandoned to replace the latest Bond film No Time to Die, which itself was delayed until November. Apparently, the viewership has been incredibly strong for the film, so the studios are hoping to get another one into production quickly. Director Peter Segal, and stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman would be expected to return. Deadline had the news.

My Spy Trailer and Synopsis

"My Spy follows JJ, a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech-savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit."

This first film also starred Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong, and Devere Rogers. My Spy was a sweet film, funny and entertaining. I would be up for another one. Bautista is a really funny dude, and Coleman is adorable, so that this turned into a success is a really great thing. Here's hoping this can get in front of cameras soon.