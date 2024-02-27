Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

Official Poster For The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Released

Lionsgate has released the official poster for Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It will be released on April 19th.

Article Summary Henry Cavill stars in Guy Ritchie's latest film: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

An official poster was unveiled, teasing this action-comedy based on true WWII events.

The star-studded cast and crew promise a mix of audacity and humor changing war history.

Set for an April 19th release, the film showcases Churchill's secret commando formation.

We have a new Guy Ritchie movie coming out in April, and it still looks like the most fun Henry Cavill has had on screen in years. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare features a rather large ensemble cast with some pretty heavy hitters. It is one of those "inspired by true events" where the actual events are so out of this world that you know it has to have some basis in reality because only reality could be that weird. Ritchie usually makes entertaining movies, even if they don't always entirely come together, so we'll have to see if that ends up being the case here. The last time Ritchie released a film with a massive and impressive ensemble cast, we got a television spinoff out of it. The official poster was released today.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!