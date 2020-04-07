Netflix Chris Hemsworth Action Thriller Extraction Debuts Trailer

The trailer for Netflix thriller Extraction has finally debuted online. The Chris Hemsworth action vehicle debuts on the service this month, and they waited a long time to show off footage. That is also something Netflix will do from time to time, waiting as long as possible to show footage so they can build buzz in a short window. It has certainly worked here, as anticipation for Extraction has built more than it would have. The film is a reunion of sorts for the MCU, as Chris Hemsworth teams with Black Widow star David Harbour, the film is produced by The Russo Brothers, and is directed by Sam Hargrave, who has been a unit director on many MCU films.

Extraction Trailer is Action-Packed

Chris Hemsworth is making his bid to become a massive action star with this film. It looks like it is his film to carry from the trailer. Hemsworth did most of his own stunt work in the movie, and that can make all the difference in a movie like this. "Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave. This action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame." Check out the trailer for yourself below.

This looks like a good action film. It has been a while since I gave not-Thor Chris Hemsworth the time of day, but it seems like he is doing good work here. As stated above, it looks like he is in every scene of this film, so it will be a sink or swim on his performance. I am getting a Triple Frontier vibe off this one, and I am liking that Netflix has become a go-to outlet for big-budget action films. Without them, who knows if Extraction even gets made. Extraction, produced by The Russo Brothers, and starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal and directed by Sam Hargrave goes live on Netflix on April 24th.