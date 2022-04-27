Netflix Reveals Summer Release Dates For Many Original Films

Netflix may not be at CinemaCon, but they are getting the word about their summer slate of films out there nevertheless. The streamer, not having the best two weeks, announced a ton of release dates for their summer films, along with synopsis for many of them as well. We already knew Adam Sandler sports pic Hustle, would bow on June 8, the Chris Hemsworth–Miles Teller Thriller Spiderhead, debuting on June 17, and just announced the other day, the Russo Brothers next film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, drops on July 22. New announcements include the Vampire thriller Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, which is set to bow on August 12, the Kevin Hart–Mark Wahlberg comedy Me Time, bowing on Aug. 26 and the Dakota Johnson drama Persuasion, bowing July 15. Below is a look at their entire summer slate.

Netflix Films For Summer 2022

13: THE MUSICAL

On Netflix August 12

DIRECTOR: Tamra Davis WRITER: Robert Horn PRODUCER: Neil Meron EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tamra Davis, Jason Robert Brown, Mark Nicholson, Bob Boyett, Robert Horn

CAST: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne

"After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever."

ALONG FOR THE RIDE

On Netflix May 6

DIRECTOR: Sofia Alvarez WRITER: Sofia Alvarez BASED ON THE BOOK: Along for the Ride by Sarah Dessen PRODUCERS: Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, Erika Hampson

CAST: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, Paul Karmiyran

"The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted."

BEAUTY

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Andrew Dosunmu WRITER: Lena Waithe PRODUCERS: Lena Waithe, p.g.a. and Michael Ellenberg, p.g.a. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Carrie Fix, Andrew Dosunmu and Rishi Rajani

CAST: Niecy Nash, Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Micheal Ward and Sharon Stone

"A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she's offered a lucrative recording contract."

DAY SHIFT

On Netflix August 12

DIRECTOR: JJ Perry WRITERS: Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten PRODUCERS: Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Peter Baxter

CAST: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax

"Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

THE GRAY MAN

On Netflix July 22

DIRECTORS: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo WRITERS: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely BASED ON THE BOOK SERIES: The Gray Man by Mark Greaney PRODUCERS: Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi

CAST: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze

"When the CIA's most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins."

HALFTIME

On Netflix June 14

DIRECTOR: Amanda Micheli

"HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance."

HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

On Netflix July 6

DIRECTOR: Michael Lewen WRITERS: Amy Reed and Ben York Jones PRODUCERS: Matt Kaplan EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Jennifer E. Smith, Christopher Foss, Jordan Fisher, Ben York Jones

CAST: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga

"After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?"

HUSTLE

On Netflix June 8

DIRECTOR: Jeremiah Zagar WRITERS: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters PRODUCERS: Adam Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Lebron James, Maverick Carter EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Taylor Materne, Judit Maull, Dave Meyers, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady

CAST: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall

"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

I CAME BY

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Babak Anvari WRITER: Babak Anvari, Namsi Khan PRODUCERS: Lucan Toh

CAST: Hugh Bonneville, George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott, Varada Sethu

"A rebellious young graffiti artist (George MacKay) targets the homes of London's wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

INTERCEPTOR

On Netflix June 3

DIRECTOR: Matthew Reilly WRITERS: Matthew Reilly, Stuart Beattie PRODUCERS: Michael Boughen, Matthew Street, Stuart Beattie EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan, Peter Graves

CAST: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, Zoe Carides

"One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of."

LOVE IN THE VILLA

On Netflix September 1

DIRECTOR: Mark Steven Johnson WRITER: Mark Steven Johnson PRODUCERS: Margret Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, Mark Steven Johnson

CAST: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi

"A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she'll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper)."

THE MAN FROM TORONTO

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Patrick Hughes WRITERS: Robbie Fox, Chris Bremner PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

CAST: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela and Ellen Barkin

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world's deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental."

ME TIME

On Netflix August 26

DIRECTOR: John Hamburg WRITER: John Hamburg PRODUCERS: John Hamburg, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Lauren Hennessey, Joe Gatta, Patricia Braga, Mark Moran

CAST: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez

"When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life."

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

On Netflix May 11

DIRECTOR: John Madden WRITER: Michelle Ashford BASED ON THE BOOK: Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story That Changed the Course of World War II by Ben Macintyre PRODUCERS: Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Kris Thykier EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Simon Gillis, Christian McLaughlin

CAST: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn

"Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler's deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. A true and extraordinary story."

A PERFECT PAIRING

On Netflix May 19

DIRECTOR: Stuart McDonald WRITERS: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy PRODUCERS: Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, Tracey Vieira EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, Fernando Szew

CAST: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos

"To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos)."

PERSUASION

On Netflix July 15

DIRECTOR: Carrie Cracknell WRITERS: Alice Victoria Winslow, Ron Bass BASED ON THE BOOK: Persuasion by Jane Austen PRODUCERS: Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, MRC Film EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable, David Fliegel

CAST: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce with Richard E. Grant and Henry Golding

"Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel."

PURPLE HEARTS

On Netflix July 29

DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum WRITERS: Kyle Jarrow, Liz Garcia PRODUCERS: Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sofia Carson, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Amy Baer, Hugo Grumbar, Tim Haslam, Laura Char

CAST: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine

"Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love."

RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MOVIE

On Netflix August 5

DIRECTORS: Ant Ward, Andy Suriano WRITERS: Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May PRODUCER: Nickelodeon

CAST: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment

"In Nickelodeon's Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!"

THE SEA BEAST

On Netflix July 8

DIRECTOR: Chris Williams WRITERS: Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin PRODUCERS: Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams

CAST: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke

"In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins."

SENIOR YEAR

On Netflix May 13

DIRECTOR: Alex Hardcastle WRITERS: Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli, Brandon Scott Jones PRODUCERS: Todd Garner, Rebel Wilson, Timothy M. Bourne, Chris Bender EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner

CAST: Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell

"After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her."

SPIDERHEAD

On Netflix June 17

DIRECTOR: Joseph Kosinski WRITERS: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick PRODUCERS: Eric Newman, Chris Hemsworth, Oren Katzeff, Geneva Wasserman, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Tommy Harper, Jeremy Steckler

CAST: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

"Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, "Escape From Spiderhead," by George Saunders."

WEDDING SEASON

On Netflix Summer 2022

DIRECTOR: Tom Dey WRITER: Shiwani Srivastava PRODUCERS: Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment; Tony Hernandez and John Hodges for JAX Media; Swati Shetty for Samosa Stories EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jake Fuller, Matt Code, Ryan M. Murphy, John Rhodes

CAST: Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma

"Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be."

THE WRATH OF GOD

On Netflix June 15

DIRECTOR: Sebastián Schnidel PRODUCERS: Buffalo Films EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Sebastián Mentasti, Horacio Mentasti

CAST: Diego Peretti, Juan Minujín, Macarena Achaga

"Luciana is involved in a loop of mysterious family deaths that keeps getting tighter by the minute. Her boss, an enigmatic writer, overlooks the scene with a horror vail and a guilty demeanor. While obsessively fighting to save her only remaining relative, her sister Valentina, alive, she will find herself in a crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring her truth out and a final blood pact to end this avengement."