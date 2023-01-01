New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Premieres January 9th

2023 has officially kicked off, and we can now look to the next twelve months of a whole bunch of superhero content from all sides of the aisle. The first ones to come out of the gate with a massive movie will be Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe. We have gotten some looks at that phase 5 kick-off, but according to Fandango, the next big trailer will be hitting on January 9th during the National College Football Championship game. However, tickets probably aren't going to go on sale quite yet, maybe another week or two before Marvel drops a specific teaser for when tickets go on sale.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.