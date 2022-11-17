New Clip From The Menu Asks You Not To Eat At A Restaurant

Have you ever thought that you've reached peaked pretentiousness? That is likely what some of the people in this new clip from The Menu are thinking when the chef that is going to be cooking their meal for the night walks out and tells them that they aren't allowed to eat. The new film from Searchlight looks to be a blend of thriller, horror, and black comedy that explores the very notion of high society and perhaps takes "eat the rich" to its most extreme.

The Menu: Cast, Summary, Release Date

A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests. Joining the couple are three young, already inebriated tech bros, Bryce (Rob Yang), Soren (Arturo Castro) and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), an older wealthy couple and repeat clients, Anne and Richard (Judith Light and Reed Birney), renowned restaurant critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her slavish magazine editor Ted (Paul Adelstein), and a famous middle-aged movie star (John Leguizamo) with his assistant Felicity (Aimee Carrero). Hosted by the immaculately dressed front of house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed and unexpected courses are served. With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik's motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyze to a shocking finale.

Searchlight Pictures presents, a Hyperobject Industries / Gary Sanchez production, THE MENU, from director Mark Mylod. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo, written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy. It will open on November 17th.