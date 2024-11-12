Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii, ridley scott

New Gladiator II BTS Featurette Is All About Director Ridley Scott

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Gladiator II, which spotlights the always awesome Sir Ridley Scott.

Article Summary Paramount unveils a new Gladiator II featurette, spotlighting director Ridley Scott's on-set brilliance.

Critics have mixed to positive feelings about Gladiator II; the film's reception could shift as more reviews come in.

Crew and cast praise Scott's ability to command a set; Denzel Washington was eager to join the project.

The featurette highlights the massive scale of production and behind-the-scenes magic of Gladiator II.

The reviews are out, and Gladiator II is doing…all right. It's not great, but it is not exactly killing it, either. Since some critics still haven't seen the movie yet, that consensus might change as we get closer to the release date. Paramount, much like Universal, is also focusing a lot on the behind-the-scenes work that went into making this movie. That's in no way a bad thing; these are sets of thousands, and it can be hard sometimes to realize and understand the spectacle of what is on screen while watching a film. This time, the featurette is focusing on director Ridley Scott and the cast praising him for how he commands a set. It's clear, once again, that everyone enjoys and respects Scott. Washington says that all he needed to hear was that it was a Ridley Scott movie, and he was on board.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!