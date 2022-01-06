New Moonfall Trailer is Buckwild, Doesn't Prove Moon Isn't Haunted

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Moonfall, and this movie still looks insanely buckwild. This is exactly the kind of mindless fun we need at this time of the year, but it's also going to be interesting to see if there is any desire to get back into a movie theater by the time the release date rolls around. The latest COVID variant is spreading like wildfire, and we don't know how things are going to look by the time February rolls around. We can hope things will have evened out a least a little by then, but we'll have to see. Until then, check out this new trailer, three new images, and we'll continue to wonder whether or not the moon is haunted.

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.

