New Official Poster For Wes Anderson's Asteroid City A new poster for Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City has dropped. The film will debut at Cannes and release in theaters everywhere on June 23rd.

We are getting another Wes Anderson movie this year from Focus Features, and it's looking very Wes Anderson-y for good and for ill. For all that people might say about Anderson, there is plenty to say, and even I can admit that as a fan, he does have a very distinctive style, and Asteroid City doesn't look any different. However, the early footage we've seen makes it look like there is at least a cohesive plot to this one as opposed to the more anthology setup of The French Dispatch. Today, we got a new poster shared on the official social media.

We'll have to see how the reception to this at Cannes is, but as we head into the festival season, this is a gentle reminder that festival goggles are very much a thing. Whether it is a movie like Asteroid City or a big blockbuster premiering at Cannes like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the reactions out of these events tend to be very extreme one way or another. Nuance takes time, and you don't have much time to think about films in that setting. So just something to keep in mind as early reactions start to come out of Cannes, TIFF, and other festivals in the coming year.

Asteroid City: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. There will be exclusive engagements in New York/Los Angeles on June 16th and in theaters everywhere on June 23rd.