David Leitch Reportedly In Talks To Direct New Jurassic World Film

Director David Leitch is reportedly in early talks to direct the new Jurassic World film. David Koepp is writing it, and it is set to be released on July 2, 2025.

Last month, word officially came down that we were getting some more dinosaurs from Universal Pictures, and another Jurassic World film was in the works. At the time, we only knew that the words "Jurassic World," not "Jurassic Park," were used to describe the film and who was set to write it. Right now, current sources are saying that no characters from the previous movies are set to return, and this will be a "completely fresh take." According to Deadline, Universal wants to work with director David Leitch again on this new Jurassic World film.

This would be the third project that Leitch has done with Universal, with Hobbs & Shaw being the first in 2019, and The Fall Guy is set to come out this May. It's very common for directors and actors to work with the same studio pretty consistently if the arrangement is working out for everyone involved. Since they are looking to bring on Leitch for this new Jurassic World feature, Universal must be confident that they have a hit on their hands with The Fall Guy because you don't bring on a guy who directed a massive bomb to direct one of your biggest IPs.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. However, there aren't any other details at the moment and a July 2, 2025 release date.

