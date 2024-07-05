Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: brad pitt, F1, joseph kosinski

New Poster For Brad Pitt & Joseph Kosinski's F1, Sneak Peek On Sunday

The first poster for Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski's Formula One film, F1, has been released. A sneak peek of the film will be released on Sunday.

We're only halfway through 2024, and studios are already looking to 2025. Maybe we should focus on ending this year well before we start planning for next year, but what we do know. Warner Bros. has been carried by franchise films so far this year, but they do have some original films under their belt as well. They are looking to get into the elevated racing genre that has become a thing in the last couple of years with films like Ford v Ferrari in 2019 and Ferrari last year. Apple and Warner Bros. are looking to tap into that genre yet again with F1. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. It stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem, and Sarah Niles. It currently has a June 25, 2025 release date. The film will be released in a similar way to Napoleon last year, where a studio picked up distribution rights (Warner Bros.) after an initial deal with Apple. After the theatrical run, which will include IMAX screenings, F1 will head to AppleTV+. We got the first poster for F1 today, and a sneak peek will be released on June 7th during the 2024 British Grand Prix because when the hell else are you going to release it?

Pitt has gone on the record explaining some of the plot details and what it was like shooting the film last year in an interview with Sky Sports (via Variety). Pitt explained, "It's all been great. The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us. … [He plays] "a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out, and disappears, then he's racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he's a team owner, contacts him. They're a last place team, they're 21-22 on the grid, they've never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue. Tell you what's amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you've never seen speed, you've never seen just the G-forces like this. It's really, really exciting." When the sneak peek is released on Sunday, we should be getting some more information and maybe some production notes that will give us a great idea of what F1 is about and what kind of film it wants to be.

