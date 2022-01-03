Brad Pitt Formula One Racing Film Heading To Apple

Brad Pitt is close to having a deal done for a new Formula One racing film sold to Apple. Still untitled, the film would star Pitt and be directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose film Top Gun: Maverick is set to finally release this May. Ehren Kruger is writing the script. Top Gun's Jerry Bruckheimer would be producing. British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton would also be involved in the film in some capacity. Formula One has blown up in the last year or so, especially with the show Formula One: Drive To Survive. Deadline had the news of the deal for the Brad Pitt film.

Brad Pitt Would Play A Mentor To A Young Driver

The film would have "Brad Pitt playing a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate." It sounds like a cross between Days of Thunder and Rush, and depending on who plays the younger driver; this could be fun. Kosinski is a great, kinetic director who has a keen eye for visualizing speed. So, this is the team you would probably want creatively. Brad Pitt and Kosinski tried to make another racing film before, Go Like Hell, where he would have played Carroll Shelby.

I mean, I am in? I love Brad Pitt as an actor, I have really liked Kosinski's previous films, and I have an Apple subscription already, so I can watch this when it makes the service, whenever that is. I do think that a racing film like this plays better on the biggest screen possible, but if they want to give it to me at home to watch, I will do that too. We will have more on this as it comes out.