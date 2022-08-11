New Poster For Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Is Released

There are a lot of really sweet-looking movies coming out this fall, and Don't Worry Darling is absolutely one of those movies. It first made its debut at CinemaCon back in April, and as the release date creeps closer, Warner Bros. is starting to market the movie more and more. We are now a little over a month away from the release, and the official social media accounts for the film dropped a new poster, a motion poster, and the official press account also has a new image as well.

Summary: Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tightknit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Gemma Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine. It will be released on September 2, 2022.