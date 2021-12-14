New Scream Poster Revives the Franchise's Fan Favorite Cast Shot

Longtime Scream fans have been hoping to see a return to the classic cast poster, and much to their enjoyment, the Scream team has delivered!

With brilliant nods to the consistent creativity of the franchise, this new Scream film brings a bit of a twist on the concept but still features every main cast member – and a fun tease that reads, "The killer is on this poster." The new Scream cast poster comes as the first of a new promotional campaign for the upcoming film, that's known as 12 Screams for the Holidays (#12ScreamsForTheHolidays), which promises plenty of bloody franchise fun.

Each day leading up to December 25 will feature one exciting Scream reveal on the film's social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Discord) as the perfect unexpected holiday-themed gift for Scream devotees. The announcement was made with a fun promotional short from Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) and Courtney Cox (Gale Weathers) with the news of the exclusive and daily drops, making the path of the new Scream a rewarding experience for 25 years of horror.

The film's most recent description reads: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream's relaunch is a film by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, A Project X Entertainment Production, and is Executive Produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena. Additionally, Scream is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. The return to Woodsboro begins on January 14, 2022.