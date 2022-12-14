New Sword Art Online Movie to Open Theatrically in February 2023

Crunchyroll has partnered with Aniplex of America to bring Sword Art Online, the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night, to theaters across Crunchyroll's English-speaking territories in February 2023. The popular sci-fi action adventure arrives in theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Wednesday, February 1; in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, February 2; and in the United States and Canada on Friday, February 3. Additional theatrical release dates for Europe and Latin America will be announced soon. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

Scherzo of Deep Night is the anticipated sequel to Sword Art Online, the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (2021), now available to stream on Crunchyroll.com. The film follows protagonist Asuna as she continues her journey through the virtual reality death game, where "Game Over" means death in the real world.

Sword Art Online, published by Dengeki Bunko, is a light novel series by Reki Kawahara, winner of the 15th Dengeki Bunko Novel Grand prize. The story revolves around the main character Kirito and his heroics as a player in Sword Art Online, a next-generation VRMMORPG (virtual reality massive multiplayer online role-playing game). The light novel series has enjoyed massive popularity since Volume One was first published in April 2009, with cumulative worldwide sales topping 30 million copies by 2022.

As the synopsis for the new movie goes, "This may be a game, but it's not something you play.

The world's first VRMMORPG (Sword Art Online) became a game of death. Over a month has passed since 10,000 users were trapped inside the game world. Asuna, who cleared the first floor of the floating iron castle of Aincrad, joined up with Kirito and continued her journey to reach the top floor. With the support of female Information Broker Argo, clearing the floors seemed to be progressing smoothly, but…

Conflict erupts between two major guilds who should be working together – the top player groups ALS (the Aincrad Liberation Squad) and DKB (the Dragon Knights Brigade). And meanwhile, behind the scenes exists a mysterious figure pulling the strings….

In a dangerous battle of death, there is an assault that differs from the threat, and it will involve Asuna and Kirito…!"

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night opens theatrically in the US on February 3, 2023.