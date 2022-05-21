New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Set to Debut on Monday

It's time for a new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, but not today. The more things change, the more they stay the same, and in this case, the way they stay the same is that the new trailer will debut during the NBA Eastern Conference Final game. This new trailer will probably give us a much better idea of what the plot for this movie is going to be. Maybe we'll get to see some more footage from people we haven't seen yet, including Gorr the God Butcher, played by the always excellent Christian Bale, and more than .5 seconds of footage of Russell Crowe as Zeus and Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor.

You're going to Love this. Tune in Monday to watch the all-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/0o6jbGVtDn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.