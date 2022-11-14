New Trailer and Poster For Empire of Light

It's awards season, and that means it's time for movies about movies that are also about social issues. It's the way of the land, and Searchlight does this game better than anyone. This year's entry into this small but lucrative subgenre is Empire of Light. Director Sam Mendes is the one doing this little dance, and Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming film set to be released on December 9th.

The early reviews for Empire of Light are looking pretty positive, with people praising the main cast's performances; however, there doesn't appear to be a lot of momentum around the movie now. Maybe that will change as we get deeper into the awards season, but right now, it looks like this is going to be one of those movies that ends up not making much of an impact despite all the names attached. Or maybe it will; it's really impossible to tell which one of these will hit hard and which ones will fade into obscurity.

Empire of Light: Summary, Cast, Release Date

From Academy Award®-winning director and writer Sam Mendes, EMPIRE OF LIGHT is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times. Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary (Olivia Colman), a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee

who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema, and community. Searchlight Pictures presents EMPIRE OF LIGHT written and directed by Sam Mendes. The film features a stellar cast led by Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones, and Colin Firth. It will be released on December 9th.