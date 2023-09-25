Posted in: Movies, Searchlight, Trailer | Tagged: Michael Fassbender, Next Goal Wins, searchlight, taika waititi

New Trailer/Featurette For Next Goal Wins Teases The Worst Soccer Team

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Searchlight has premiered a new trailer/featurette for Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins.

Next Goal Wins made its Toronto International Film Festival debut earlier this month, and so far, things are not exactly going well. The reviews aren't all terrible, but a decent portion are, which is never good. However, and we have to say this with every film that comes out of a film festival, that festival goggles are a very real thing. We even saw a version of them talked about in a recent investigation about Rotten Tomatoes as a thing that can be manipulated. So, a reminder that 1: film festivals leave very little room for nuance because you are working under extreme deadlines, so opinions tend to swing in extremes, and 2: RT is a guide, not be all end all. Searchlight has a neat little group of films coming out this fall, and this one does look pretty cute. Taika Waititi is at his best when he is telling stories like this, so maybe this will be a return to form for him. Plus, we could always use a few more feel-good comedies in the awards season. The new trailer is also kind of a featurette that was released today.

Next Goal Wins: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for their brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. It will be released on November 17th.

Searchlight Pictures presents, In Association with TSG Entertainment, NEXT GOAL WINS starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Semu Filipo, Ioane Goodhue, Lehi Falepapalangi, Hio Pelesasa, with Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Directed by Taika Waititi and penned by Waititi and Iain Morris, the film is produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison. Executive Producers are Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, Kathryn Dean, and Josh McLaglen. Rounding out the team are director of photography Lachlan Milne, ACS, production designer Ra Vincent, editors Nicholas Monsour;, Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Tom Eagles, ACE, and Nat Sanders, ACE, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, composer Michael Giacchino, and with casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, and Michelle Wade Byrd, CSA.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!