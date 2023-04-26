Trailer For Taika Waititi's Soccer Dramedy Next Goal Wins Debuts The trailer and poster for Taika Waititi's soccer dramedy Next Goal Wins has been released. It hits theaters on November 17th.

Next Goal Wins is the latest film from award-winning director Taika Waititi, and it stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, Waititi, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby. It tells the story of the American Samoa team that lost an infamous FIFA game 31-0 in 2001. Fassbender plays their coach, trying to pick up the pieces and make an improbable run and turn the team's luck around. You can see the trailer and see the poster for the film down below.

Next Goal Wins Synopsis

"Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. Starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, Taika Waititi, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby."

Honestly, this is the type of film I was hoping for from Taika. He is so, so good at telling intimate, personal stories, and after watching him turn in two bombastic Thor films to various levels of quality, a smaller-scale story is just what the doctor ordered. It also feels like forever since we have seen Fassbender in a film, doesn't it? That is criminal.

Smart of them to place Next Goal Wins in the awards corridor as well. Even if it is not recognized, late in the year is when you want to place a feel-good underdog story like this one. It should play well through the holiday season, for sure. Next Goal Wins will open in theaters on November 17th.