New Turning Red Posters Shows Off the Many Emotions of Mei Lee

Being a teenager is a disaster, and there isn't anything good about it. Your skin is garbage, you have pretty much no idea who you are as a human being, and everything is turned up to eleven and not in a good way. That very much includes your emotions; we were all overly emotional teenagers that went from one extreme to the other. However, unlike the protagonist of Turning Red, Mei, we didn't turn into giant red pandas when we experienced an extreme emotion. We're in the final month before the next Pixar movie [unfortunately] only debuts on Disney+, and they are very much leaning into those extreme emotions. Today, they released not one, not two, but eight new character posters with a panda Mei going through every emotion under the sun. The one with her giant happy anime eyes is my personal favorite and shows the different art styles that this movie will have.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.