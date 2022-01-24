New Uncharted Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Teases the Stunts

Uncharted will have some pretty bonkers action scenes, but the one that everyone is probably going to be talking about is the plane fight. We got to see most of it about two weeks ago, but that we're leading up to the release of the movie, Sony released a short behind-the-scenes featurette.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED – Behind-The-Stunts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPmmVun42vo&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

So far, there haven't been any announced delays for this or any other major movie set to come out in the next couple of weeks due to spiking COVID-19 numbers. Uncharted, a film that has been in varying levels of development since 2008, finally managed to get off of the ground in March of 2020, only for the virus to shut production down. They were eventually able to wrap, but more delays have come. If there was a movie that was going to get hit with another delay, and it was really going to seem like kicking someone when they were down, it would be Uncharted.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: movies, sony, uncharted