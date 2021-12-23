New Uncharted Trailer Looks Just As Generic As The New Poster

A few days ago, Sony Pictures shared a new poster for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Uncharted, which has been in development hell since 2008. The movie seems like it is finally getting released this February, and so far, no one has been that impressed with any of the footage. The first trailer didn't look great, and the new poster didn't look like anything that special either. Sony decided to release a new trailer today with a bunch of new footage, a new detailed summary, and a new high-quality image for the upcoming movie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UNCHARTED – Official Trailer 2 (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wCH1K-ckZw&ab_channel=SonyPicturesEntertainment)

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Am I the only one who watches movies like this and cannot stop thinking about how they need to stop destroying priceless artifacts? Maybe this says something about movies like Uncharted, where I am so not engaged with the story in front of me that I can't stop thinking about all of the historical stuff they are ruining. It's kind of like when a disaster movie is bad, and you get distracted by all of the people that just blatantly died. So far, the responses in the youtube comments look a little more optimistic for this trailer, but there still doesn't look to be much here to set this movie apart from anything else we've seen a million times over.

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: movies, sony, uncharted