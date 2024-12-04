Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: nightbitch

Nightbitch: 2 Clips And 1 Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Searchlight has released two new clips from Nightbitch and a behind-the-scenes featurette that focuses on the adaptation process.

The clips provide insight into the film's unique tone, essential for viewers deciding to watch.

Behind-the-scenes featurette delves into adaptation process, highlighting tone changes from the book.

Awards season attention appears focused elsewhere, risking Nightbitch going under the radar.

The consensus on Nightbitch still appears to be all over the place, but like most studios, Searchlight also seems very aware of the fact that people only have so much time and money to spend at the movies. The marketing for this film has been a bit understated so far despite the premiere occurring earlier this year, but they dropped two clips for people to watch that might give you a better idea of what you're in for and if this is something you think you'd resonate with.

As for book readers, a behind-the-scenes featurette gets into the adaptation process this story went through, specifically, the tone changes that occurred. Whether or not that will be okay with someone will probably be personal since some people are willing to give adaptations more wiggle room than others. However, people have been pointing out the change in tone for a couple of months now. In terms of the awards season, Searchlight appears to have placed all of its eggs in the A Complete Unknown basket, so there is a chance this one might come and go without much of an impact, regardless of merit.

Nightbitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A woman (Amy Adams) pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon, her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Nightbitch is written and directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Anne Carey, p.g.a., Marielle Heller, p.g.a., Sue Naegle, p.g.a., Christina Oh, Amy Adams, and Stacy O'Neil. It stars Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, and Jessica Harper. It will be released on December 6, 2024.

