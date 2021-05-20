Steven Soderbergh Film No Sudden Move Debuts Teaser, Photos

No Sudden Move, the new film from director Steven Soderbergh, will hold its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18th at The Battery in New York City. This is ahead of its debut on HBO Max on July 1st. The cast is a knock-out: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke all-star. This is a heist film, and one with a cast as great as this one should be one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Check out the new teaser for the film below.

No Sudden Move Synopsis

"The plot centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city." The script is by Ed Solomon. There were also stills from the film released as well, which you can also find below.

"A year ago, I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I'm VERY happy." Soderbergh said of the film's placement at the center of the film festival.

This looks like another home run for the director and one that will be on everyone's radar upon release. No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, hit HBO Max on July 1st.