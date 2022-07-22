Nope Scores $6.4 Million During Thursday Previews

Nope, Jordan Peele's third feature film, scored $6.4 million during its Thursday previews yesterday, only $1 million less than his last film, Us, scored on its Thursday. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead," Mayhem), Keke Palmer ("Scream"), Michael Wincott (The Crow), Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea, and is Peele's first film shot using IMAX cameras. No matter what, Nope has a ton of room to have a long run at the box office, as there is not much coming out over the next few weeks to challenge it.

Universal Has Big Hopes For Nope

"Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide."

I have not had a chance to catch this yet, but I cannot wait to. The people I know that have made it to a screening or went last night really enjoyed it, and some were genuinely scared by it, which surprised me. Guess I will find out soon. Nope, directed by Jordan Peele, is now playing in theaters everywhere, though I have been told that it should be seen on the biggest screen you possibly can.