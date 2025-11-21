Now You See Me: Now You Don't Director on the Film's Surprise Reveal

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, now you see me, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't brings the magician heist series back with a new caper and a few well-timed surprises for longtime fans. And one of the biggest comes when (spoiler alert) a former Horseman withheld from the film's marketing steps back into the spotlight at the film's mid-point and crosses paths with another core member. More importantly, the scene becomes both a reunion and a first-time on-screen exchange for some, with a particular impact on the women of the franchise. Now, when speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Ruben Fleischer discussed why that moment mattered to him.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Director on Lizzy Caplan's Return

Fleischer explains, "I am so glad that we were able to feature both women [Lizzy Caplan and Isla Fisher] because they're both incredible actors and both so funny and so talented. I love that moment when Jesse's character says, 'You two knew each other?' And they're like, 'Yeah, how many female magicians do you think there are in the world? And the fact that there's three of us in the room right now is kind of blowing my mind.' It really just kind of calls out the sort of male-dominated magic world, but also I think it gives them power and that they have a relationship independent of the Horsemen, which no one else was expecting."

Upon release, the film is already pulling a solid run at the box office. Now You See Me: Now You Don't opened at number one in North America with about $21.3 million, and added roughly $54.2 million from 64 international markets, for a global opening of around $75.5 million. Story-wise, the threequel picks up years after the previous entry. The original Horsemen are in various states of retirement when they are pulled back together and paired with a younger trio of illusionists for a new job involving a legendary diamond and a dangerous billionaire whose family empire is built on dirty money. Naturally, the plot jumps between cities, stages, and elaborate set pieces as the combined team tries to stay ahead of their latest target and protect the secrets of the Eye.

The cast brings back franchise veterans Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Fisher, Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt step in as the new wave of magicians. Rosamund Pike also joins the franchise as Veronika Vanderberg, the diamond tycoon who becomes the focus of the heist.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't officially hit United States theaters on November 14, 2025, via Lionsgate.

