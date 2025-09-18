Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – New Trailer And 4 New Images

Lionsgate dropped a new trailer and four new images from Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which will be released on November 14, 2025.

Article Summary Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, premiering November 14, 2025.

The third film promises even more outrageous and over-the-top magical heist action than its predecessors.

The original Four Horsemen return, joined by a new generation of illusionists for another global adventure.

The trailer showcases the film’s signature twists, big illusions, and high-stakes confrontations.

It's still a little surprising just how popular the two Now You See Me movies were. While the second one was not nearly as well-received as the previous film, it still did very well, and now a third film is coming out with a title that should have been used right out of the gate. The entire concept has only gotten more ridiculous, and that level of ridiculous is really on display with the new trailer that Lionsgate dropped today, along with four new images. These movies have well and truly jumped the shark, but magic has always been over the top, so sitting back and enjoying the ride is probably the best way to approach this entry in this franchise.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

