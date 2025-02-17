Posted in: Hulu, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: odessa

O'Dessa: Official Trailer And Poster For A New Original Rock Opera

Check out the first trailer and poster for the new original rock musical, O'Dessa, which will premiere at SXSW on March 8th and stream to Hulu on March 13th.

Article Summary Get ready for "O'Dessa," a new rock opera debuting at SXSW on March 8th and streaming on Hulu March 13th.

This original musical features 16 new songs, eschewing the jukebox musical format for fresh creativity.

Catch the vibrant trailer and poster, revealing the film’s unique style and visual flair.

Disney and Searchlight opt for a streaming release, potentially reaching a broader audience.

O'Dessa is described as an "original rock opera," and we haven't had one of these in a hot minute. Maybe everyone is okay with musicals and operas again if the box office of Wicked last year and Wonka the year before are anything to go by. If that's the case, let's hope we get more experimental stuff like what O'Dessa appears to be. The film is making its debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival and then dropping on Hulu. So, if you're in Austin and this seems like your jam, see if you can find a way to see it on the big screen because you'll be a member of the select few who get the chance. The poster and trailer show off a film with a distinct look and style, but this will live and die by the music, which is still a big question mark. We have sixteen original songs, and we thank everything in the universe for the fact that this isn't the rock opera version of a jukebox musical. While this seems like it would be a lot of fun to see in theaters, it also seems experimental and out there enough that it makes sense why Disney and Searchlight are taking the "safer" route and putting it directly on streaming.

O'Dessa: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O'Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

O'Dessa, directed and written by Geremy Jasper, stars Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall. It will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8th and will stream to Hulu on March 13th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!