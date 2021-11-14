Out of the Blue 4K Restoration: A Chat with Discovery Productions

Out of the Blue is the 3rd movie that the late Dennis Hopper directed, a cult classic and seminal Punk movie from 1980. It only got a limited release in the US at the time and gained a greater cult reputation in the UK and Europe. John Alan Simon and Elizabeth Karr had restored the movie to 35mm prints in 2010 and then a 4K digital restoration when the film prints began to wear down.

"Don Barnes (Dennis Hopper) is a truck driver in prison for drunkenly smashing his rig into a school bus. Linda Manz (Days of Heaven) plays Cebe, his daughter, a teen rebel obsessed with Elvis and The Sex Pistols. Her mother (Sharon Farrell) waitresses, shoots up drugs, and takes refuge in the arms of other men. Cebe runs away to Vancouver's punk scene and ends up on probation under the care of psychiatrist Raymond Burr. After Don's release, the family struggles to re-connect before the revelation of dark secrets leads to a harrowing conclusion."

"It's incredibly important to us that OUT OF THE BLUE be preserved for future generations to experience its emotional impact and as the artistic achievement that helped re-establish Dennis Hopper as an important American director," Elizabeth Karr said.

"For me, this restoration project was pay-back for all I learned from Dennis Hopper when we originally took OUT OF THE BLUE on the road in 1982 after I rescued it from the shelf. He was an amazing artist and friend, and OUT OF THE BLUE remains as unforgettable as he was and serves as an indelible tribute to the talents of Linda Manz," John Alan Simon added.

John and Elizabeth are also friends, so we sat down for an interview on Zoom about the history of the movie, John's friendship with Dennis Hopper, and his legacy as an artist and filmmaker.

Out of the Blue premieres at the Metrograph on Wednesday, November 17th.