Own This Exclusive CD of Iconic South Park Anthem "Blame Canada"

To this day, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut remains one of the most hilarious and prescient movies. It takes on censorship and a culture of parents who blame media for their children's actions, which comes to a head in the hilarious and damning anthem, "Blame Canada." South Park has had many memorable songs in its run, both in the movie and out, including the Les Mis tribute "La Resistance," the funny and sweet "Lonely Jew on Christmas," the in-universe Kanye West hit "Gay Fish," the ballad "Up There," and the hilarious and oddly tear-jerking Cartman rendition of "O Holy Night." Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been creating some of the best narrative music way before they kicked off the historic Broadway run of Book of Mormon, including many of the songs in South Park. Today, you can bid to own this unique "Blame Canada" lot on Heritage Auctions.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut "Blame Canada" Sheet Music and CD for Academy Voters (Paramount Pictures, c. 1999).

This rare group was originally mailed to voters in the 72nd Academy Awards®. It encouraged votes for multiple Paramount productions, but particularly for "Blame Canada" from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in the Best Original Song category. The group includes a page of Paramount productions nominated for awards. It also includes a ten-page sheet music booklet for the song. Finally, a sealed CD of "Blame Canada" is also included. The items are all in Very Good condition, with minor handling and edge wear. The CD is still sealed and in its original case, so it has not been tested.

You can march with Kyle's mom, the biggest activist in the whole wide world, over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this unique South Park item. Best of luck to all of those hoping to stick it to those with flapping heads and beady eyes with this enduring anthem.