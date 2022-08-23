The Upcoming Horror Title Insidious 5 Wraps Filming

When the small-budget horror film Insidious was released in theaters back in 2010, those involved had no idea it would help reshape the genre's mainstream trends and mold itself into an expansive franchise with a total of four films after more than a decade. Soon enough, the fifth film will be upon us, and the supernatural terrors can finally commence!

Though the details surrounding the plot of the upcoming fifth entry titled Insidious: Fear the Dark remain scarce, we're aware that the next Insidious movie recently wrapped filming, which suggests we're a little closer to its exciting release. Over on Twitter, actor (and director Patrick Wilson's wife) Dagmara Dominczyk shared her sentiments by writing, "6 weeks of (fake) blood, sweat, and tears, and now he's mine all mine once again. So proud @patrickwilson73 directed a movie (and killed it, no pun intended), but man oh man, we sure have missed him… #thatsawrap"

To date, the franchise has currently raked in a substantial $539 million, proving itself as a thriving horror universe among other major box-office favorites like The Conjuring and Paranormal Activity, with its previous installment being the most successful to date. Now, the next entry will feature Wilson returning in a directorial role as well as reprising his character (and also starring Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins), continuing a story that was introduced in the first Insidious.

According to Sony Pictures, the film's synopsis perfectly teases, "Set ten years after the end of previous first two films, Josh Lambert (Wilson) heads east to drop his son Dalton (Simpkins) off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton's college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both."

Insidious: Fear the Dark is slated for a theatrical release on July 7, 2023. Will you be watching?