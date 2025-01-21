Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Paramount Has Dated Sonic The Hedgehog 4 For Spring 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was announced the day before Sonic 3 was released in theaters, and now Paramount has given the fourth film a spring 2027 release date.

Article Summary Paramount announces Sonic the Hedgehog 4, set for a March 19, 2027 release date.

Sonic 4 announcement follows successful debut of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December 2024.

The first two movies were released in late winter/early spring.

Return of familiar cast and crew is anticipated, following the franchise's positive reception.

Going into December, we all knew that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to do well and anyone who thought otherwise was not paying attention to crowd reactions during that Shadow reveal at the end of the second film. It's apparent that there is a thriving fanbase here that is eager for more movies and Paramount and ready and willing to keep them well fed. We love that for them even if we didn't love the movie. The fourth movie was announced the day before the third movie was released, and we heard they were targeting a spring 2027 release date. That timeline was right on the money because today, according to Deadline, Paramount has dated Sonic the Hedgehog 4 for March 19, 2027. The first two films in the franchise were either late winter or early spring releases, and they did extremely well, so this release date isn't really that surprising. At the moment, we don't know who from the previous cast or crew plans on returning, but considering how thrilled everyone involved seemed with literally every aspect of this franchise, no one should be surprised to see some familiar names popping up soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20, 2024.

