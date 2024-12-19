Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Is In The Works And No One Should Be Surprised

The third film is barely out, but Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is being developed at Paramount Pictures for a reported spring 2027 release date.

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is confirmed and set for a spring 2027 release by Paramount Pictures.

Director Jeff Fowler teases fans with possibilities for new character introductions.

The franchise continues after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and its intriguing mid-credit scenes.

No confirmed return for Fowler, but the successful formula is likely to remain unchanged.

Back in November, director Jeff Fowler confirmed that the third film was much like the second film in that the ending set up a fourth film quite simply. For the second movie, we saw Shadow, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shows off some new characters, but those would be spoilers. "It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film," Fowler said to Entertainment Weekly. "We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters." Well, people going to see the movie this weekend don't need to be worried about Paramount not following through on those mid and post-credit teases. According to Variety, not only has Paramount reportedly confirmed that a third movie is in the works, but they are already targeting a spring 2027 release date, which isn't that far away if you think about it. At the moment, we don't have any other details like if Fowler or anyone else involved with the previous films will return behind the camera, but no one wants to fix something that isn't broken, so you can expect that Paramount will do what they can to keep the formula that works the same for Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!