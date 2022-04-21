Paramount Pictures Dates the Dungeons & Movie, Reveals Title

This is a development hell project that Hollywood just hasn't been able to get their head around lately. Much like a video game, the thing that makes Dungeons & Dragons unique is the social and interactive element. It's once again talking about the idea of adapting and how you adapt something from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. The production finally got off of the ground in the late 2020, but we haven't really heard much of anything from Paramount, including a release date or even an official title. We are now in the home stretch to CinemaCon, and while we know that Paramount is showing Top Gun: Maverick, there is a chance that they might show some other movies before the screening, so this announcement today makes a little more sense. While production wrapped up last August, today, Paramount announced that the official title of the movie is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; we got a logo, an official full cast list, and a release date for March 3, 2023. Does this mean we're going to see something at CinemaCon next week? Maybe, this movie would be coming out before the next CinemaCon, but this would also be a movie that could do well at San Diego Comic-Con, provided that actually happens this summer, so we'll have to see.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley with a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio and a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham p.g.a., Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant and will be released on March 3, 2023. The credits are not final.