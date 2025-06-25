Posted in: Exclusive, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: The Cast Explains What Makes The Film Unique

28 Years Later stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer explain how the film is unique in a landscape with so many other zombie films.

In the two decades since 28 Days Later and 28 Years Later were released, the zombie genre went through an era of dominating the entire media landscape, becoming so ubiquitous that it became a joke and appears to be swinging back around again. There have been zombie television shows from The Walking Dead and its various spin-offs to The Last of Us, and plenty of movies as well. Now that 28 Years Later is here and entering an arguably oversaturated space, how do you set yourself apart? That's what we asked the cast of 28 Years Later, and it didn't have anything to do with the infected at all, and that was going to surprise audiences.

"I feel like you're gonna come to this and it's gonna be so surprising," star Aaron Taylor-Johnson replied. "A lot of audience, they might expect one thing, but they're gonna walk away feeling another. I think something that Danny [Boyle] and Alex [Garland] are brilliant at is creating a family drama within this huge landscape. So it's very intimate, and they're very relatable human stories. So that's the beauty in their circumstance. And there are a lot of genres of horror."

"And I guess there's this kind of uniqueness of the fact that, you know, usually when you see these films, it's like then the rage virus is spread around the world," Jodie Comer continued. "And actually what they've done is they've isolated it and they contained it, and to see also how the infected have mutated and advanced. There are a lot of details that I feel are quite singular to this franchise."

Since the movie was released last weekend, it has garnered some extreme reactions from people, and that "surprising" thing might have something to do with it. It's very clear that people went into 28 Years Later with certain expectations and then wholesale rejected the film when they weren't met. That being said, it's also very clear that it was also intentional by design, regardless of audience expectations.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

