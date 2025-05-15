Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2: New Trailer, Poster, And 9 Character Posters Released

DreamWorks released a new trailer, poster, and 9 character posters for The Bad Guys 2, which will be released on August 1st.

The sequel explores challenges faced by reformed criminals adjusting to life after crime.

The trailer teases fresh themes of rehabilitation and second chances in animated storytelling.

The Bad Guys 2 is set for a theatrical release date of August 1, 2025.

The Bad Guys might be DreamWorks' most underrated movie in the last ten years. While it did well, it feels like it didn't quite get its flowers at the time. There was enough love going around that we are getting a sequel, The Bad Guys 2. Much like the first one was so much more than it appeared to be, this one is also kicking off with a concept that is much more relevant and topical than you would expect from an animated kids' film.

We got a new trailer, poster, and nine character posters today, and the trailer starts off with the Bad Guys trying to find jobs after they've gone Good and no one will trust them. This is exactly what happens in the real world: someone is released from jail or prison, and they try to get a job or even housing, and they are denied because they have a record. With no way to pay for anything, they end up turning back to crime, and the cycle starts all over again.

In a time when we are debating whether or not felons should have voting rights and what prisons are here for (primarily rehabilitation for the record, don't @ me), seeing this topic explored even on a surface level in a film like this is excellent. They're probably not going to get too into the weeds in The Bad Guys 2, but this is a nice reminder to people who somehow still believe animated films are a lesser form of art.

The Bad Guys 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Everyone's favorite felons are back, and this time, they've got company.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film's release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs."

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar® nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar®-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton. It will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

