Paramount Pictures Shifts 3 Animated Films Release Dates

Paramount has shifted the release dates of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, and The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

Article Summary Paramount shifts release dates for three major animated films, impacting TMNT, Paw Patrol, and Avatar.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel moves from October 2026 to November 2027 for more development time.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie rescheduled to July 24, 2026, to avoid competition with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender slides to October 9, 2026, positioning it for awards season visibility.

Paramount Pictures has snuck up on everyone in terms of animation. They have released two absolute home runs that not nearly enough of you went to see, which were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Transformers One. While it seems like more animated Transformers is likely dead in the water, Paramount put faith in TMNT before the movie was even released and confirmed that a sequel was on the way. We haven't heard much about it since, but animated movies tend to move quietly in the background until they are nearly done. We know that director Jeff Rowe is set to return, and the film will be co-directed by Kyler Spears and Yashar Kassai. Shredder is going to be the villain this time around, and according to a report from Deadline, we're going to have to wait another year before we get to see the film. TMNT has shifted its release date from October 9, 2026, to November 17, 2027.

People in this corner of the internet are the first to dismiss titles like the Paw Patrol films or Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie over at Universal as insignificant and not worth their time. Well, you think that way if you don't have kids; if you have kids, you know exactly what all of this stuff is. No one should be surprised that we're getting another Paw Patrol movie, but Paramount is self-aware enough to know that there are some things even they can't go head-to-head with. In this case, it's not going head-to-head with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Paramount has shifted the release date of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie by one week, moving it from July 31, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Probably a smart move for everyone involved.

Finally, Paramount is also going to make Avatar: The Last Airbender fans wait even longer for the big-screen animated feature, but this might be a good thing. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which got a new logo to go along with the new release date, is moving from January 30, 2026, to October 9, 2026. January is still a weird month for movie releases. Certain genres, like horror and mid-tier action movies, seem to do well there, but an animated film for a franchise this beloved deserves prime time. Early October is prime time so the film is in the window for the awards season. Considering how beloved the series was, it's baffling that Paramount ever thought this movie deserved anything less than a great release date.

