Paramount Signs Walter Hamada To An Exclusive, Multi-Year Deal

Back in August, there was a bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery with the cancelation of near-complete projects in the name of tax credits. Many people thought President of DC Films Walter Hamada would be let go right then, four months before his contract ended at the end of 2023. However, that wasn't exactly the case since Hamada didn't reportedly step down from DC Films until October 19th, a little over two months before his contract would be up. Warner Bros. Discovery brought on James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios to try and get that section of the company back on track. We haven't heard anything about Hamada until now. According to Variety, Hamada has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Paramount Pictures.

"With his track record for groundbreaking success, Walter is the ideal partner and visionary to build out our mainstream horror genre franchise business," said Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins. "As evidenced by the fantastic performance of 'Smile,' there is a tremendous appetite for original, high-concept storytelling in the global marketplace, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Paramount Pictures with the singular goal of creating exceptional movies in the horror genre," said Hamada. "Over the course of my career, nothing has been more gratifying than discovering emerging, first-time filmmakers and writers and unleashing their brilliance in a studio setting. Thank you to Brian and the entire team at Paramount Pictures for this tremendous opportunity, I can't wait to get started."

Paramount Pictures is doing extremely well coming out of the pandemic with massive box office success stories across multiple genres. Top Gun: Maverick was even bigger than anyone thought it would be, both Scream and Smile showed that there is plenty of love for both franchise and original horror, and The Lost City was a throwback to romantic adventure comedies that did well both critically and commercially. They are heading into the awards season with Babylon, which is already getting a ton of massive praise from critics. Paramount is also kicking off the first half of 2023 with another Scream movie, Dungeons & Dragons, and Transformers with the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One coming out in July and promising to be a massive hit. Hamada will be leaning into the horror side of the company with the goal of "releasing several low-to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming." Considering how well horror has done for the company, it makes sense that Paramount would want to lean into that side of the company with someone who once worked in genre films.