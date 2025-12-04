Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: james wan, jason blum, paramount, paranormal activity

Paranormal Activity Getting New Installment, Adding James Wan To Team

A new Paranormal Activity film is on the way at Paramount, with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster adding James Wan to the team.

Article Summary Paranormal Activity franchise returns with new film from Paramount, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster.

James Wan joins as producer, marking his first involvement with the Paranormal Activity series.

Original creator Oren Peli and horror heavyweight Jason Blum also return for this next chapter.

Previous film released on streaming, but the team aims to revive the franchise with a theatrical push.

Paranormal Activity is one of the most successful modern horror franchises, but has lain dormant since 2021. That is no longer the case, as Paramount is co-financing and releasing a new installment with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. Producing will be series creator Oren Peli, Jason Blum, and, for the first time, James Wan. This is one of the few modern horror franchises the SAW creator has not gotten his hands on yet, and that will all change with this new film."I've been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping, slow-burning, and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise," said Wan. THR had the news.

Paranormal Activity Returns To Theaters

"Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I'll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter," said Blum. "Thankfully, we're able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same — do not see it alone. We look forward to partnering with Josh Greenstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Jeff Shell, and their teams at Paramount as we bring Paranormal Activity back to life." Over seven films, the franchise has grossed over $900 million worldwide, not bad for a franchise launched with a single found-footage film, Blumhouse budgeted at $15,000.

But how much is left in the tank for this one? While a good entry in the series, the last film, 2021's Next of Kin, went straight to streaming on Paramount+ and made little noise. That was without James Wan, and before the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster merger as well. Time will tell, as with all things.

