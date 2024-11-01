Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, Patrick Dempsey, scream, scream 7, spyglass media group

Patrick Dempsey Addresses His Potential Return for Scream 7

One of the stars of Scream 3 reveals that he's been approached to potentially return for the upcoming film Scream 7 in 2026.

Fans of the Scream franchise were recently given a glimmer of hope when Patrick Dempsey, who starred as Detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 3, hinted at a possible return in the upcoming Scream 7.

During an appearance on the Today show, Dempsey was asked if he had been approached about returning for Scream 7, with the actor explaining, "I'm waiting on the script. There has been a conversation about it. I haven't seen anything yet. So, we'll see what happens, but Neve was actually on the show. Which is oddly enough, she played my sister on Grey's Anatomy, and we worked together almost 26 – 27 years ago. I think it was '99. Yeah. You know, it's always good to have a job."

This candid comment suggests that while nothing is set in stone, discussions are indeed happening. And knowing that Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott will return, it only makes sense considering Mark was confirmed to be Sidney's husband in Scream (2022).

Scream 7 Director and Current Release Window

The Scream franchise has seen a resurgence in recent years, with Scream (2022) and Scream VI successfully bringing a modern twist to the classic horror series. After exploring both new characters and legacy characters for the past two films, the next entry has been said to be a Sidney-centric film, with original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson stepping into the directorial role. While the official cast list (outside of Campbell's confirmation) has yet to be confirmed, the potential return of beloved characters opens plenty of interesting doors moving forward.

Will Dempsey reprise his role as Detective Mark Kincaid? Only time will tell, but the mere possibility is enough to keep fans theorizing about what's to come when the Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group film hits theaters in February of 2026.

Now that we know he's been approached, what are your thoughts on Dempsey's potential reintroduction to the Scream franchise?

