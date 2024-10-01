Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: kevin williamson, neve campbell, scream 7

Scream 7 Officially Coming To Theaters In February 2026

Scream 7 has a release date. Neve Campbell is back, Kevin Williamson is directing, and the sequel will hit theaters in 2026.

Scream 7 has a release date. Star Neve Campbell and director Kevin Williamson announced on their social media that the seventh installment of the slasher franchise will be released on February 27th, 2026. That will be three years after the last installment. Williamson is directing this one from a script by Gary Busick. Radio Silence is still on board to produce after reinvigorating the franchise with the last two installments. Besides Campbell returning as Sydney, who will become the focus of the film after taking the last one off, the only other news on returning cast members has been that Courtney Cox has had talks about returning, but nothing is finalized yet.

Scream 7 Should Start Filming Early Next Year

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

I do hope they bring back Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. I really enjoyed them in part six, and it would be a shame if they lost out after all the hoopla that happened.

